Stormy weather front gradually receding

The severe weather front named Eva was gradually receding on Monday morning, with local showers and thunderstorms still occurring mainly in the islands of the Aegean, as the barometric low moved southeast into the Eastern Mediterranean region.

According to the network of automatic weather stations of the National Observatory of Athens, the highest rainfall levels on Monday morning were recorded in the Cyclades, Crete, the Dodecanese and the Sporades.

Until 6.30 a.m., the highest amount of rain was recorded at the meteorological station of Milos and was 26 millimeters, followed by Elos in Chania (19), Lindos in Rhodes (15), Skiathos (15) and Glossa in Skopelos (14 millimeters).

[AMNA]