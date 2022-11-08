NEWS

Police investigate likely murder-suicide

Investigators in the southern Peloponnese started an examination on Tuesday into the circumstances into a likely murder-suicide in which a married couple was found dead.

Police said that an 81-year-old man likely fatally wounded his 61-year-old wife by hitting her on the head with a hammer before fatally injuring himself with a knife.

The bodies of the man and the woman were at noon by their son, who visited the house, located in the town of Bouka, Messina.

