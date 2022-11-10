Two suspects arrested, two more sought over Athens burglary racket

Police in Athens arrested two suspects and are looking for two more in connection with a burglary gang that is believed to have broken into at least seven homes in different parts of the capital since August.

The first two suspects, men aged 31 and 42 years old respectively, were taken into custody after being caught in a vehicle the gang allegedly used to carry out its burglaries. They were tracked down in the northern suburb of Neo Iraklio, while a search of the vehicle turned up a laptop computer, five wristwatches, a pair of sunglasses, a plethora of jewelry and 600 euros in cash, all believed to have come from their latest burglary.

Police also found a chisel and a reflective vest identifying the person wearing it as a municipal employee, which the gang is thought to have used when they visited different locations looking for potential targets.

Warrants have been issued for the other two suspects, a woman aged 48 and a man, 52, police said in a press bulletin on Thursday.

According to investigators, the four suspects are being connected to burglaries in Nea Ionia, Kifissia, Metamorfosi and Maroussi, apart from the one in Neo Iraklio.