NEWS

Robbers steal 200,000 euros from businessman’s south Attica home

Robbers steal 200,000 euros from businessman’s south Attica home

A Greek businessman told police he fell victim to robbers who broke into his house in southern Attica last Sunday and made away with 200,000 euros.

According to state-run broadcaster ERT, the robbers entered the house in the seaside residential district of Lagonissi in the early hours of Sunday by breaking the window at the semi-basement of the victim’s three-story residence. After searching the rooms, they found a crypt where the businessman was keeping 200,000 euros.

When the 55-year-old victim returned home, he found the money gone and alerted the police. Authorities are focusing on footage from the house’s security cameras for clues as to the identity of the perpetrators.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Former minister Gerovasili files lawsuit over phone tapping at Supreme Court
NEWS

Former minister Gerovasili files lawsuit over phone tapping at Supreme Court

Two suspects arrested, two more sought over Athens burglary racket
NEWS

Two suspects arrested, two more sought over Athens burglary racket

Draft law for crimes against children submitted to Parliament
NEWS

Draft law for crimes against children submitted to Parliament

Indares family acquitted of charges of violence against officers
NEWS

Indares family acquitted of charges of violence against officers

Three arrested with seven kilos of cannabis in Patra
NEWS

Three arrested with seven kilos of cannabis in Patra

Eight protesters who clashed with police to appear before prosecutor
NEWS

Eight protesters who clashed with police to appear before prosecutor