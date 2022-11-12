Robbers steal 200,000 euros from businessman’s south Attica home

A Greek businessman told police he fell victim to robbers who broke into his house in southern Attica last Sunday and made away with 200,000 euros.

According to state-run broadcaster ERT, the robbers entered the house in the seaside residential district of Lagonissi in the early hours of Sunday by breaking the window at the semi-basement of the victim’s three-story residence. After searching the rooms, they found a crypt where the businessman was keeping 200,000 euros.

When the 55-year-old victim returned home, he found the money gone and alerted the police. Authorities are focusing on footage from the house’s security cameras for clues as to the identity of the perpetrators.