Meteo increases weather station network with Rodopi addition

The National Observatory of Athens’ weather service Meteo has announced the installation of a new meteorological station in the region of Rodopi, in northern Greece. 

Located in the area of Proskiniton, it is the second meteorological station in the region after the one installed at Imeros in2010.

With its addition, the number of stations run by Meteo has risen to 513, making it the country’s largest meteorological network.

Meteo is a member of the World Meteorological Organization and its stations are integrated into its OSCAR database, contributing important information to the world’s largest global database for weather.

