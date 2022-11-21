NEWS

ND commands 7.3-point lead in poll

Ruling New Democracy commands a 7.3-point lead over leftist opposition party SYRIZA regarding people’s intention to vote if elections were to be held now, according to a new nationwide poll.

The poll by the Alco company conducted on behalf of private broadcaster Alpha shows that almost two-thirds (64%) responded that they were not convinced by the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s statement that he and the government had nothing to do with the monitoring of phones using spyware.

The voter intention projections gave ND a percentage of 30.3% against 23% for SYRIZA, ahead of PASOK-Movement for Change in third place with 11.4%. They were followed by communist KKE with 5.2%, the ultra-nationalistic Greek Solution with 4.9% and Yanis Varoufakis’s leftist MeRA25 (2.7%).

The party of jailed former Golden Dawn MP Ilias Kasidiaris was on 2.1% while other parties took 6.2%.

