Police imposter and suspected pedophile held on remand

A 35-year-old Greek-German citizen arrested last week on charges of impersonating a police office and of possessing child pornography has been remanded in custody.

Appearing before an investigating magistrate, the man agreed that he has no connection to the police, admitted some counts of forgery but denied possession of child sexual abuse images on his phone.

Police arrested the man last week outside house where he was staying in the area of Sykes in northern Greece.

The 35 year old had outstanding arrest warrants issued by German authorities, as well as an international arrest warrant for fraud and cybercrime.

He was in Greece at least since 2019 and would pose alternately as a German or Greek police officer serving in a special unit in Greece tracking pedophiles in areas of Thessaloniki, as well as the prefectures of Drama, Kavala and Serres.

He was arrested after it was established that he had no connection with the German police and that the documents he possessed, which he claimed proved his alleged status, were forged. Searches of his vehicle and home also yielded child sexual abuse material, two German state registration plates, at least one of which was fake, bogus German authorities” pay slips and a Greek police uniform. [AMNA]