Opinion poll: ND stays 7% ahead of Syriza

Ruling New Democracy leads opposition Syriza by 7 percent in voting intentions, according to a new opinion poll.

The poll, by research and consulting firm Pulse and commissioned by Skai TV, has 33 percent of respondents saying they would vote for New Democracy, versus 26 percent for Syriza; socialist PASOK gets 11.5%, the Communist Party 5.5%, hard-right nationalist Greek Solution 4% and leftist MeRa25 3%.

Pulse said the gap between the two top parties remained steady from its previous survey.

An election, most likely a double one, will take place in the first half of 2023.

Asked about which party leader is better equipped to deal with transparency issues, an oblique reference to recent revelations of wiretapping, 28% of respondents chose opposition leader Alexis Tsipras, ahead of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (27%) and socialist leader Nikos Androulakis (12%), while 26% responded “none of the above”.

Concern about surveillance, while significant (47% say they are “quite” or “very” concerned, 13% “moderately” and 34% “little” or “not at all”) trails other issues such as inflation, crime, relations with Turkey and migration.