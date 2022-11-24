Traffic disruptions on Thursday due to 7th Phidippides Run

Road traffic restrictions will be put into effect in central Athens on Thursday morning, to accommodate the runners participating in the 7th Authentic Phidippides Run.

From 6 a.m. until 9 a.m., the right-side lanes on the following roads will be temporarily reserved for runners setting off at the Ancient Agora (Keramikos Museum): Ermou St., Piraeus St., Iera Odos St., Leoforos Athinon Avenue., New Athens-Corinth motorway, Iera Odos at 1st city entry point at Elefsina, Iroon Politechniou St., Old Athens-Corinth motorway (up to where Attica prefecture borders with Corinthia prefecture).

The 7th Authentic Phidippides Run follows a course of 490 kilometers, from Athens to Sparta and back to Athens, in honor of the ancient Greek namesake runner and messenger, who run from Athens to Sparta to request the assistance of the Lacedaemonians just before the Battle of Marathon at 490 BC.

It is organized by the Athenian Runners (Athinaioi Dromeis) Athletic & Cultural Club, in close collaboration with FAOS Mountaineering Club, and held under the auspices of Attica Region, the Greek National Tourism Organization and the Tourism Ministry, among others.

[AMNA]