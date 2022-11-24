NEWS

Employee at explosives company reports gun attack

An employee of the Hellenic Explosives Technology (ELTEK), an explosives company in northern Greece, told police that an unknown man had had shot at him while he was leaving work on Wednesday evening.

According to the complaint, the man was driving on a rural road connecting the factory with the nearby village of Itea at about 6 p.m., when a man appeared in front of him and started shooting at him. He jumped out of the vehicle and then walked to Itea to report the incident to the police.

On March 21, a powerful explosion destroyed the factory, killing three employees. The blast, which occurred in the area producing commercial ammunition (dynamite), was so strong that it was felt at town of Grevena, 25 kilometres away from the factory. According to statements by the fire department after the blast, the factory was completely destroyed.

Crime

