NEWS

Man allegedly in Thessaloniki hit-and-run surrenders to police

Man allegedly in Thessaloniki hit-and-run surrenders to police

A 26-year-old driver suspected of hitting a young woman twice and abandoning her on a central street of Thessaloniki early Tuesday morning surrendered to the police on Thursday.

The suspect arrived at the local police station accompanied by his lawyer, state-run broadcaster ERT said, adding that initial reports indicate that he is known to the authorities for previous drug-related offenses. 

Police has also arrested a 19-year-old woman who was a passenger on the night of the accident. She is expected to appear before a prosecutor later today.

Eye witnesses who spoke on Greek television channels described a dark-colored car moving fast on Egnatia Odos, near the district of Kalamaria. The driver hit the 21-year-old university student, then made a U-turn and hit her again, before speeding away, two of them said.

The victim is being treated for serious, unspecified injuries in Papageorgiou Hospital in Thessaloniki and remains intubated.

Authorities were able to identify the driver and his fellow passenger from footage collected from cameras in the area.

Crime Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Boy to appear before prosecutor over shooting dead of brother
NEWS

Boy to appear before prosecutor over shooting dead of brother

Suspect steals mini bus, hits car
NEWS

Suspect steals mini bus, hits car

Aunt throws two nieces off balcony before jumping herself
NEWS

Aunt throws two nieces off balcony before jumping herself

Kavala traffic accident leaves one man dead
NEWS

Kavala traffic accident leaves one man dead

Woman injured after falling onto the tracks at Egaleo station
NEWS

Woman injured after falling onto the tracks at Egaleo station

Multi-car pile-up causes peak-hour traffic chaos in Athens
NEWS

Multi-car pile-up causes peak-hour traffic chaos in Athens