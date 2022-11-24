Man allegedly in Thessaloniki hit-and-run surrenders to police

A 26-year-old driver suspected of hitting a young woman twice and abandoning her on a central street of Thessaloniki early Tuesday morning surrendered to the police on Thursday.

The suspect arrived at the local police station accompanied by his lawyer, state-run broadcaster ERT said, adding that initial reports indicate that he is known to the authorities for previous drug-related offenses.

Police has also arrested a 19-year-old woman who was a passenger on the night of the accident. She is expected to appear before a prosecutor later today.

Eye witnesses who spoke on Greek television channels described a dark-colored car moving fast on Egnatia Odos, near the district of Kalamaria. The driver hit the 21-year-old university student, then made a U-turn and hit her again, before speeding away, two of them said.

The victim is being treated for serious, unspecified injuries in Papageorgiou Hospital in Thessaloniki and remains intubated.

Authorities were able to identify the driver and his fellow passenger from footage collected from cameras in the area.