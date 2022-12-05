NEWS

One child unconscious, two injured in school boiler room explosion

[ERT screengrab]

One child was unconscious and two were injured after an explosion in the boiler room of a primary school in the northern Greek city of Serres on Monday afternoon.

The explosion happened at the 9th primary school during a break, when the children were in the school yard. According to initial press reports, the explosion hurled the door of the boiler room dozens of meters away, seriously injuring at least one child and causing lighter injuries to two other students, aged 11 and 6. All three were transported to a local hospital.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

 

Accident

