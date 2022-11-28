Students injured in Piraeus Theater after part of stage collapses

Part of the stage in the central hall of the Municipal Theater of Piraeus collapsed on Monday at noon, resulting in light injuries to an undisclosed number of students who were rehearsing at the time.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the accident occurred after the producer decided to change the props on stage without warning anyone beforehand. He also said that responsibilities will be sought for what happened, and apologized to both parents and students.

ERT also quoted Iosif Vourakis, head of the Youth Culture and Sports Organization (OPAN) of the Municipality of Piraeus, as saying that changes to the stage were made without even the knowledge of the theater technicians themselves. He also said that responsibilities will be sought for what happened, and apologized to both parents and students.