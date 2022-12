A fire that broke out in Aspropyrgos on Wednesday evening has caused delays in the Athens suburban railway.

“Due to the fire near the rails in the area of Aspropyrgos, by order of the Hellenic Fire Service, train 1327 has stopped at the Ano Liosia station and train 1326 at the Aspropyrgos station. Delays are expected on all suburban railway trains,” stated operator Hellenic Trains in a statement released on social media.