Police dismantle drug smuggling ring in Patra

Drug enforcement police officers have dismantled a drug smuggling ring in the port city of Patra, leading to four arrests and the confiscation of several kilos of narcotics.

Utilizing information, officers approached one of the suspects in a wooded area near the city where the ring had a drug storage facility. There, officers found almost 2.5 kilograms of cannabis, 203 grams of cocaine, and a digital scale.

Police also identified three different storage facilities in wooded areas. In total, along with searches conducted in the homes of the suspects, the police seized almost 10 kilograms of cannabis, 270 grams of cocaine, 43.6 grams of heroin, and eight digital scales.

The police also found an abandoned car in the nearby region of Corinthia that belongs to one of the ring’s alleged members, who has so far evaded arrest. A police dog located 10 grams of cocaine hidden in the abandoned car.

According to the police report, the total value of seized narcotics is estimated to be approximately 224,000 euros.

The arrested suspects will be led to the First Instance Prosecutor of Patra, while investigations are ongoing.