Teen reports sexual assault by man pretending to be an officer

A 13-year-old girl told police that she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man who pretended to be a police office in Thessaloniki last month.

According to the complaint, the incident took place near the Kaftanzoglio Stadium, when a man approached the girl, identified himself as an officer and asked her to follow him for an alleged check. 

The suspect led her to a nearby area where he performed unspecified “sexual acts.” The girl managed to break away and reported the attack to the police station which opened an investigation. 

