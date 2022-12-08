€57,000 found in safe deposit box belonging to charity priest’s mother

Officials have found 57,000 euros in cash in a safe deposit box kept by the mother of the priest at the center of a child abuse and financial scandal at one of the country’s best-known children’s charities.

The safe deposit box was held at a bank in Chios in the names of the mother and uncle of Father Antonios Papanikolaou, founder of Ark of the World.

Last week, prosecutors investigating numerous claims of alleged abuse of minors at the charity barred the cleric and and three other officials from entering any of its premises.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Father Antonios’ lawyers visited the Supreme Court prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos and asked for “the observance of legality.”

The advocates are also requesting that Father Antonios is allowed to receive his personal belongings that were removed by order of the prosecution from the Ark of the World.