Ferry services resume at Piraeus port while sailing ban remains elsewhere

The normal operation of ferry services from Piraeus was resumed on Sunday afternoon, after strong southerly winds in the Aegean led to the cancellation of scheduled ferry journeys to the Cyclades islands in the morning and the departure of the “Blue Star Patmos”, originally scheduled to set sail at noon, was postponed until 4:00 p.m.

According to the weather service, strong gale force winds of between 8-9 Beaufort were blowing at sea.

Ferry services to the Saronic Gulf islands were only being carried out with closed-type vessels, while bans on sailing are still in force at the ports of Rafina and Lavrio and the Agia Marina-Nea Styra ferry line was shut. The Kavala-Thassos ferry was operating as normal.



Passengers intending to travel on Sunday are advised to check with port authorities and travel agencies before their departure in case of changes or modifications to journey times. [AMNA]

