polish-man-held-over-child-murder-found-dead-in-prison-cell

A 33-year-old man being held for the murder of his partner’s seven-year-old son was found hanged in his cell in a Corfu prison.

Prison guards found him hanged with a bedsheet when they opened up the cells for the prisoners’ yard time on Tuesday afternoon. His death is deemed a probable suicide as he was alone in a locked cell, while an investigation into the incident is underway.

“The prison in Corfu has bunker beds. The suspect tied a sheet to the upper bed and hung himself without explaining the reasons,” sources who have information on the incident told Kathimerini.gr. “From the time he was transferred to prison he was isolated, he did not talk to anyone and had no contacts. He generally had a depressive behavior,” the same source said.

The prisoner, a Polish national, along with the child’s 29-year-old mother, had been arrested on charges of murdering the 7-year-old in 2017, concealing the body on the roof of their building in Kypseli and then proceeding to carry the child’s remains to a new apartment, concealed in a toolbox, where police discovered them five years later.