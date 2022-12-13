NEWS

Car crash with multiple injuries reported in northern Greece

Car crash with multiple injuries reported in northern Greece
[ANA-MPA]

A car with seven undocumented migrants crashed in northern Greece, leaving several people injured, some seriously, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) reported on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday night on the Xanthi-Kavala national highway when the car carrying the unidentified foreign nationals veered off course, slammed into a dirt mound and crashed into an irrigation ditch.

Three firetrucks and four ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the crash to help free the passengers from the wreckage, according to the AMNA.

The vehicle was reportedly being driven by a Syrian national and was carrying six passengers.

No further details were available.

Migration Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man seriously injured after being struck by train
NEWS

Man seriously injured after being struck by train

Shipwreck tragedies underscore need for enhanced safe pathways, say UNHCR, IOM
NEWS

Shipwreck tragedies underscore need for enhanced safe pathways, say UNHCR, IOM

North Macedonia: Truck full of migrants overturns; 35 injured
NEWS

North Macedonia: Truck full of migrants overturns; 35 injured

Three migrants killed by train in northern Greece
NEWS

Three migrants killed by train in northern Greece

Migrant dies in traffic crash near Alexandroupoli
NEWS

Migrant dies in traffic crash near Alexandroupoli

Body of young child recovered off Greek island
NEWS

Body of young child recovered off Greek island