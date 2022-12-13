Car crash with multiple injuries reported in northern Greece

A car with seven undocumented migrants crashed in northern Greece, leaving several people injured, some seriously, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) reported on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday night on the Xanthi-Kavala national highway when the car carrying the unidentified foreign nationals veered off course, slammed into a dirt mound and crashed into an irrigation ditch.

Three firetrucks and four ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the crash to help free the passengers from the wreckage, according to the AMNA.

The vehicle was reportedly being driven by a Syrian national and was carrying six passengers.

No further details were available.