From left, brothers Kostas, Alex, Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo pose together at the premiere of the Disney+ film "Rise," on June 22, 2022, at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. [Chris Pizzello/AP]

Greek basketball center Kostas Antetokounmpo, a brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, has signed with Turkish club Fenerbahce a few days after parting ways with NBA giants the Chicago Bulls.

Antetokounmpo will remain with the Istanbul club until the end of the current season and will work with Greek coach Dimitris Itoudis, who currently sits on the bench of the Turkish club.