Manhunt underway after armed robbery of Athens luxury watch store
Police in Athens have launched a manhunt for four armed robbers who held up a luxury watch store in central Athens and made off with over a dozen highly valuable timepieces.
The robbery took place at approximately 10.55 a.m., at a Rolex store on Kolokotroni Street, off Stadiou.
Initial reports say four masked persons entered the store at gunpoint made off with a large number of highly valuable watches.
The robbers reportedly injured a security guard in the store.
The perpetrators are understood to have fled the shop on two motorcycles.
A hammer was found at the scene.