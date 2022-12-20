NEWS

Manhunt underway after armed robbery of Athens luxury watch store

Police in Athens have launched a manhunt for four armed robbers who held up a luxury watch store in central Athens and made off with over a dozen highly valuable timepieces.

The robbery took place at approximately 10.55 a.m., at a Rolex store on Kolokotroni Street, off Stadiou.

Initial reports say four masked persons entered the store at gunpoint made off with a large number of highly valuable watches.

The robbers reportedly injured a security guard in the store.

The perpetrators are understood to have fled the shop on two motorcycles.

A hammer was found at the scene.

