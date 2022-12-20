Temperatures dip to -8 degrees Celsius in north of country

Temperatures in mountainous areas in northern Greece dropped to almost -8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, according to the Athens National Observatory’s Meteo service.

The lowest temperatures were recorded at Lailias in Serres (-7.9C), in Paranesti in Drama (-5.7C), Volakas in Nevrokopi (-4.5C), Seli in Vermio (-4.5C), and Ohyro in Nevrokopi (-4.1C).

According to the latest forecast, gale-force northerly winds of up to force 8-9 are expected in some parts of the Aegean. [AMNA]