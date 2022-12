A pair of Turkish F-16 jets flew over the remote border islet of Kinaros at 25,000 feet at 9.43 a.m. Wednesday.

After three minutes, a second pair of F-16 jets flew over Kinaros and the adjacent islet of Glaros at 19,000 feet.

It was earlier reported that a Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flew over Kinaros at 2.56 a.m.