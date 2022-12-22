Turkish UAV intrudes into Greek air space

A Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a military drone, entered Athens FIR on Thursday without submitting a flight plan and violated Greek airspace, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said.

The drone flew over the islet of Glaros, located just off the island of Leros in the eastern Aegean, at 3.02 p.m., at a height of 19,000 feet.

The drone was identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement.