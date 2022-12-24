NEWS

Passengers in Bucharest coach crash returning to Greece

Emergency services personnel stand next to a bus carrying 47 Greek citizens which crashed into a height limit bar at the entrance of a tunnel in Bucharest, Romania, on Dec. 23. [Vadim Ghirda/AP]

Several of the passengers on a tourist coach that crashed in Bucharest, killing a 53-year-old man, are returning on flights to Greece on Saturday.

According to diplomatic sources, nine passengers who were in good health have already returned on a Bucharest-Athens flight at 10.45 a.m., while another nine are returning on Saturday afternoon.

Sixteen passengers are still in hospital and another 12 are staying in hotels in Bucharest, the same sources said. Apart from in three cases, the passengers are not seriously injured, while some passengers are staying on in Bucharest because they are with people who are in hospital.

[AMNA]

Accident Tourism

