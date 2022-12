Ioannis Smyrlis has resigned as secretary general for International Economic Affairs and Openness, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

In a letter addressed to Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias Thursday, Smyrlis said he was resigning due to “strictly personal reasons.”

Recent reports said Smyrlis was responsible for authorizing the sale of Predator spyware to Madagascar, a country with a history of cracking down on dissent, and two more African countries.