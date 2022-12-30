NEWS

PM meets outgoing Turkish ambassador

PM meets outgoing Turkish ambassador

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis thanked Turkish Ambassador to Greece, Burak Ozugergin, for the efforts he made during his tenure to improve Greek-Turkish relations in a meeting between the two men on Friday morning.

The meeting came in the wake of Thursday’s threats by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who warned that Turkey would not allow Athens to exercise its legal right to expand its territorial waters.

The Turkish Foreign Minister’s statements provoked an immediate reaction from the Greek government, with government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou stating that Greece cannot be intimidated. Greece, he stressed, is upholding international law in the face of the “crude and unprecedented threat of violence.”

