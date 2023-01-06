NEWS

Athens metro heading out to western suburbs 

Athens metro heading out to western suburbs 
[AMNA]

The Infrastructure Ministry has announced the tender for a 4-kilometer extension of Line 2 of the Athens metro from Anthoupoli westward to Ilion with three new stations: Palatiani (at the junction of Thivon Avenue and Kappadokia Street), Ilion (Thivon & Eleon) and Agios Nikolaos (Agios Nikolaos & Paramythia). 

Attiko Metro, the public company responsible for the development and construction of the Athens and Thessaloniki metros, will also build an underground parking lot at one of the new stations. The same tender includes the extension of the main metro depot in Elaionas, as well as the upgrade of the passenger information system.

The extension, budgeted at 682 million euros, is estimated to serve 67,000 passengers per day, reducing the distance from Ilion to Omonia in central Athens to 16 minutes.

The tender will be carried out in two phases and the construction period is 57 months.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece to adopt EU recommendations regarding travel from China
NEWS

Greece to adopt EU recommendations regarding travel from China

Traffic data: 13 deaths, 603 injuries recorded in December in Attica
NEWS

Traffic data: 13 deaths, 603 injuries recorded in December in Attica

Athens public transport to slow down over holidays
NEWS

Athens public transport to slow down over holidays

Piraeus, Rafina sailings resume, Lavrio still closed
NEWS

Piraeus, Rafina sailings resume, Lavrio still closed

Attica ferries on hold due to strong winds
NEWS

Attica ferries on hold due to strong winds

PM in Thessaloniki for key road project
NEWS

PM in Thessaloniki for key road project