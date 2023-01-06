Athens metro heading out to western suburbs 

The Infrastructure Ministry has announced the tender for a 4-kilometer extension of Line 2 of the Athens metro from Anthoupoli westward to Ilion with three new stations: Palatiani (at the junction of Thivon Avenue and Kappadokia Street), Ilion (Thivon & Eleon) and Agios Nikolaos (Agios Nikolaos & Paramythia).

Attiko Metro, the public company responsible for the development and construction of the Athens and Thessaloniki metros, will also build an underground parking lot at one of the new stations. The same tender includes the extension of the main metro depot in Elaionas, as well as the upgrade of the passenger information system.

The extension, budgeted at 682 million euros, is estimated to serve 67,000 passengers per day, reducing the distance from Ilion to Omonia in central Athens to 16 minutes.

The tender will be carried out in two phases and the construction period is 57 months.