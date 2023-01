A moderate earthquake shook areas of Lakonia and Messinia in the Peloponnese in southern Greece on Tuesday at 10.50 p.m.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.1 Richter. It struck 38 kilometres west/southwest of Gerolimenas, a seaside village on the southern end of the Mani peninsula, at a depth of five kilometres.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.