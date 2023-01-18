NEWS

High winds keep ferries at ports on Wednesday

Ferries to the islands of Cyclades, Crete, the northern Aegean islands and the Dodecanese remain docked at the main ports of Attica – Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio – due to the strong winds of up to 9 on the Beaufort scale recorded on Wednesday in the Aegean.

Ferry routes to the islands of the Saronic and Argolic Gulfs are carried out only with closed-type vessels, while the ferry lines Aghia Marina-Nea Styra, Kavala -Prinos and Keramoti-Limenas Thassou are closed.

[AMNA]

 

