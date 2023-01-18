High winds keep ferries at ports on Wednesday

Ferries to the islands of Cyclades, Crete, the northern Aegean islands and the Dodecanese remain docked at the main ports of Attica – Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio – due to the strong winds of up to 9 on the Beaufort scale recorded on Wednesday in the Aegean.

Ferry routes to the islands of the Saronic and Argolic Gulfs are carried out only with closed-type vessels, while the ferry lines Aghia Marina-Nea Styra, Kavala -Prinos and Keramoti-Limenas Thassou are closed.

[AMNA]