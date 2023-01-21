Probe into fake doctor accused of duping patients

A case file against a 65-year-old physiotherapist who claimed to be a neurologist and deceived 15 multiple sclerosis patients has been submitted to an investigating judge, while his identity will be publicized shortly as it is thought the number of his victims is significantly higher.

The case was uncovered by police in Thessaloniki following a complaint by the brother of a patient who died in November 2020. Since then, police have identified 15 victims. Five died as a result of the illness, and police accuse him not only of fraud but serial murder too.

He reportedly persuaded his victims to discontinue the conventional medication they were on and implement stem cell therapy. For each stem cell injection, he charged between 10,000 and 30,000 euros. Prior to this, they were given preparations of amino acids priced at 200 euros per vial. The suspect has a physiotherapy clinic in East Attica and was working with a doctor in Germany.