NEWS

Probe into fake doctor accused of duping patients

Probe into fake doctor accused of duping patients

A case file against a 65-year-old physiotherapist who claimed to be a neurologist and deceived 15 multiple sclerosis patients has been submitted to an investigating judge, while his identity will be publicized shortly as it is thought the number of his victims is significantly higher.

The case was uncovered by police in Thessaloniki following a complaint by the brother of a patient who died in November 2020. Since then, police have identified 15 victims. Five died as a result of the illness, and police accuse him not only of fraud but serial murder too.

He reportedly persuaded his victims to discontinue the conventional medication they were on and implement stem cell therapy. For each stem cell injection, he charged between 10,000 and 30,000 euros. Prior to this, they were given preparations of amino acids priced at 200 euros per vial. The suspect has a physiotherapy clinic in East Attica and was working with a doctor in Germany. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man killed in Kalamata in mob-style execution
NEWS

Man killed in Kalamata in mob-style execution

Greek cargo ship held off Tenerife after cocaine bust
NEWS

Greek cargo ship held off Tenerife after cocaine bust

Art thief handed suspended sentence for ‘heist of the century’
NEWS

Art thief handed suspended sentence for ‘heist of the century’

Police smash gang that smuggled migrants into Greece in trucks
NEWS

Police smash gang that smuggled migrants into Greece in trucks

Woman remanded on charges of murder
NEWS

Woman remanded on charges of murder

Court in Crete convicts father for physical abuse of teen daughter
NEWS

Court in Crete convicts father for physical abuse of teen daughter