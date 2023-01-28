NEWS

Popular rapper nabbed armed

A well-known local rapper was arrested late on Friday night outside Agrinio in Central Greece in possession of illegal weapons.

The trap music artist was traveling to another Greek city to give a concert when he was stopped by police officers near the Riganis toll road.

The 29-year-old, who is popular among young people, having notched up millions of views on Youtube, Spotify and other social media platforms, was found in possession of a nine-round Glock pistol with a full magazine. There were reportedly five or six people with him in the vehicle. 

He was taken to the Agrinio police headquarters and a case was filed against him.

