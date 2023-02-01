NEWS

Columbia University Center to open this year in Athens

The opening of the Athens Columbia University Global Center (ACGC) continue to draw nearer, with Education Minister Niki Kerameus participating Tuesday in a teleconference between administrations of Greek universities, Executive VP for Columbia Global Wafaa El-Sadr and faculty heads from the New York institution.

The center’s establishment was announced during the visit of representatives from 30 US universities to Greece to the Pharos 2022 Summit. The ACGC is expected to welcome its first students in 2023.

Kerameus expressed satisfaction that the efforts for the internationalization of Greek universities are succeeding, noting the importance of the cooperation between the leading US university institution and Greek universities.

“Columbia is at the forefront of universities abroad that are leading the way in collaborations with our excellent universities with seven new partnerships in recent years,” she said.

