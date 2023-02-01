Funeral of F-4 Phantom co-pilot to be held on Thursday

The funeral of Lieutenant Marios-Michail Touroutsikas, the co-pilot aboard the F-4 “Phantom” fighter jet that crashed in the Ionian Sea on Monday, will be held in the city of Tripoli on Thursday.

The Hellenic Air Force General Staff announced that the funerary service will be held at the Profitis Ilias Church at 10.30 a.m., while the flying officer will be laid to rest at the Agios Ioannis Pikerniou cemetery later that day.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to travel to Tripoli on Thursday morning to attend the funeral.