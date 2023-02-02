New survey gives ND 7.5-point lead

A new poll conducted by Marc on behalf of ANT1 TV gives ruling New Democracy a 7.5-point lead over SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance.

More specifically the survey of voter intention gave the ruling conservatives 32.7% against 25.2% for the main leftist opposition SYRIZA, ahead of third-placed socialist PASOK (9.8%), communist KKE (5.3%) and nationalist Greek Solution (3.9%).

The party of jailed former Golden Dawn member, Iias Kasidiaris’ received 3.4%, above the 3% threshold to enter Parliament, ahead of radical leftist MeRA 25 with 2.8%.

Incumbent Kyriakos Mitsotakis remains the most suitable candidate for prime minister with 48.7% against 32.1% for SYRIZA leader Aleis Tsipras. Opinions are divided on whether the no-confidence motion tabled by SYRIZA was right or wrong.