NEWS

New survey gives ND 7.5-point lead

New survey gives ND 7.5-point lead
[Intime News]

A new poll conducted by Marc on behalf of ANT1 TV gives ruling New Democracy a 7.5-point lead over SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance.

More specifically the survey of voter intention gave the ruling conservatives 32.7% against 25.2% for the main leftist opposition SYRIZA, ahead of third-placed socialist PASOK (9.8%), communist KKE (5.3%) and nationalist Greek Solution (3.9%).

The party of jailed former Golden Dawn member, Iias Kasidiaris’ received 3.4%, above the 3% threshold to enter Parliament, ahead of radical leftist MeRA 25 with 2.8%.

Incumbent Kyriakos Mitsotakis remains the most suitable candidate for prime minister with 48.7% against 32.1% for SYRIZA leader Aleis Tsipras. Opinions are divided on whether the no-confidence motion tabled by SYRIZA was right or wrong.

Poll

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
MRB poll gives ruling conservatives 5.9-point lead over SYRIZA
NEWS

MRB poll gives ruling conservatives 5.9-point lead over SYRIZA

Poll gives ruling ND 7.5-point lead over SYRIZA
NEWS

Poll gives ruling ND 7.5-point lead over SYRIZA

Approval of EU support for Ukraine lags among Greeks
NEWS

Approval of EU support for Ukraine lags among Greeks

Youth point to inflation as top concern
NEWS

Youth point to inflation as top concern

Government monitors opinion polls for warning signs
NEWS

Government monitors opinion polls for warning signs

Opinion poll: Ruling ND stays 8% ahead of SYRIZA
NEWS

Opinion poll: Ruling ND stays 8% ahead of SYRIZA