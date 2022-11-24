Opinion poll: Ruling ND stays 8% ahead of Syriza

Ruling New Democracy leads opposition SYRIZA by 8 percent in voting intentions, according to a new opinion poll.

The poll, by research firm Metron Analysis and commissioned by TV channel Mega, has New Democracy at 28.9%, versus 20.9% percent for SYRIZA; socialist PASOK gets 11.3%, the Communist Party 4.8%, leftist MeRa25 3.6% and hard-right nationalist Greek Solution 3.4%.

About one in eight respondents either declared themselves undecided (8.9%) or did not respond (3.5%). Another 4.6% said they would not vote and 3.8% would cast blank or spoiled ballots.

Responses barely budged from Metron Analysis’ previous opinion survey, in October, when New Democracy was credited with 29.3%, Syriza with 20.7% and PASOK with 11.9%.

Excluding abstentionists and blank/spoiled votes, Metron Analysis estimates that 36.5% would vote New Democracy, followed by SYRIZA (26.3%), PASOK (14.2%), the Communist Party (6%), MeRa 25 4.5% and Hellenic 4.3%.

An election, most likely a double one, will take place in the first half of 2023.