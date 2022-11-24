NEWS

Opinion poll: Ruling ND stays 8% ahead of Syriza

Opinion poll: Ruling ND stays 8% ahead of Syriza
[INTIME]

Ruling New Democracy leads opposition SYRIZA by 8 percent in voting intentions, according to a new opinion poll.

The poll, by research firm Metron Analysis and commissioned by TV channel Mega, has New Democracy at 28.9%, versus 20.9% percent for SYRIZA; socialist PASOK gets 11.3%, the Communist Party 4.8%, leftist MeRa25 3.6% and hard-right nationalist Greek Solution 3.4%. 

About one in eight respondents either declared themselves undecided (8.9%) or did not respond (3.5%). Another 4.6% said they would not vote and 3.8% would cast blank or spoiled ballots. 

Responses barely budged from Metron Analysis’ previous opinion survey, in October, when New Democracy was credited with 29.3%, Syriza with 20.7% and PASOK with 11.9%.

Excluding abstentionists and blank/spoiled votes, Metron Analysis estimates that 36.5% would vote New Democracy, followed by SYRIZA (26.3%), PASOK (14.2%), the Communist Party (6%), MeRa 25 4.5% and Hellenic 4.3%.

An election, most likely a double one, will take place in the first half of 2023.

Poll

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Opinion poll: ND stays 7% ahead of SYRIZA
NEWS

Opinion poll: ND stays 7% ahead of SYRIZA

ND commands 7.3-point lead in poll
NEWS

ND commands 7.3-point lead in poll

Roads in Athens to close for marathon
NEWS

Roads in Athens to close for marathon

Greeks don’t have faith in judicial independence
NEWS

Greeks don’t have faith in judicial independence

Conservatives wooing young voters
NEWS

Conservatives wooing young voters

Citizens feel detached from political parties
NEWS

Citizens feel detached from political parties