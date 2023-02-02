NEWS

Covid fatalities and hospital admissions down

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Photo]

Health authorities on Thursday announced that 169 patients with Covid-19 died from January 23 to January 29, a 4% decrease on the average over the preceding four weeks.

The Covid-related fatalities had a median age of 85 years, the National Organization for Public Health’s (EODY) weekly epidemiological report for respiratory infections said.

A total of 1,112 patients were admitted to hospital with Covid-19, a decrease of 28% on the previous week, and 135 patients were intubated.

No deaths from flu were recorded in the week.

Coronavirus

