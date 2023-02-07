National Theatre plays cancelled on Wednesday due to actors’ strike

All the plays put on by the National Theatre that are scheduled for Wednesday, 8 February, are cancelled due to a strike declared by the Greek Actors Association.

The labor action by actors and theatre workers was called in protest at a draft government bill on pay in the sector. The Panhellenic Federation of Theatre said that under the proposed law, the “remuneration of artists in the wider public sector and in private entities will not be determined by collective labor agreements but by the respective government.”

Other unions said the bill would downgrade their degrees and qualifications.

According to a National Theatre announcement, those who have purchased tickets for the plays will either be able to change the dates or be reimbursed for price of their tickets.

Those that bought their tickets electronically will be informed via email regarding the necessary procedure. Tickets bought from sale points can changed or cancelled at the point of sale.