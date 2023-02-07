NEWS

Thessaloniki ex-governor acquitted for an attack on former mayor

Thessaloniki ex-governor acquitted for an attack on former mayor
[Intime News]

Former Thessaloniki prefect and regional governor of Central Macedonia Panagiotis Psomiadis was acquitted by a court on Tuesday for an attack on the former mayor of Thessaloniki, Yiannis Boutaris, at an event in May 2018, in White Tower Square.

According to the indictment, Psomiadis used derogatory and disparaging remarks against Boutaris, urging the perpetrators to move against him. However, the court exonerated him for the act of incitement to commit a misdemeanor, accepting the earlier recommendation of the court prosecutor, who cited legal reasons and in particular the subsequent amendment of the relevant article of the criminal code.

However, the court sentenced nine defendants to terms of between six and 11 months, suspended for three years, on a case-by-case basis. Among those convicted was an off-duty police officer, who received an eight-month sentence. 

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New bill aims to speed up courts
NEWS

New bill aims to speed up courts

Athens building heights in hands of urban planners
NEWS

Athens building heights in hands of urban planners

Writer arrested for defamation after suit filed by Christian nationalist candidate
NEWS

Writer arrested for defamation after suit filed by Christian nationalist candidate

Ark of the World founder to appear before prosecutor Friday
NEWS

Ark of the World founder to appear before prosecutor Friday

Trial over attack on former mayor Boutaris starts
NEWS

Trial over attack on former mayor Boutaris starts

Director accused of rape released conditionally from custody
NEWS

Director accused of rape released conditionally from custody