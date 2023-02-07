Thessaloniki ex-governor acquitted for an attack on former mayor

Former Thessaloniki prefect and regional governor of Central Macedonia Panagiotis Psomiadis was acquitted by a court on Tuesday for an attack on the former mayor of Thessaloniki, Yiannis Boutaris, at an event in May 2018, in White Tower Square.

According to the indictment, Psomiadis used derogatory and disparaging remarks against Boutaris, urging the perpetrators to move against him. However, the court exonerated him for the act of incitement to commit a misdemeanor, accepting the earlier recommendation of the court prosecutor, who cited legal reasons and in particular the subsequent amendment of the relevant article of the criminal code.

However, the court sentenced nine defendants to terms of between six and 11 months, suspended for three years, on a case-by-case basis. Among those convicted was an off-duty police officer, who received an eight-month sentence.