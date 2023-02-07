NEWS

New bill aims to speed up courts

A draft bill aims to speed up decision-making in the country’s administrative courts over the next four years by bringing them in line with those in the European Union and eliminate pending cases.

Reforms will be extended to civil and criminal courts by a bill to be tabled by the end of the year, provided the government wins another term.

Currently, cases before the administrative courts take more than 1,000 days, or nearly three years, to be decided, compared to an EU average of less than 450 days.

The bill also upgrades the justice system’s case databases and realigns court jurisdictions to avoid excessive discrepancies in workloads.

