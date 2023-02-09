NEWS

Gov’t slams SYRIZA over ‘present’ votes

Gov’t slams SYRIZA over ‘present’ votes
[InTime News]

Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou lashed out against SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday due to the party’s decision to vote “present” on the provision for the exclusion of the party of jailed far-right extremist Ilias Kasidiaris from the upcoming elections.

“Mr Tsipras is serially absent from major challenges. At this time when institutional and historical responsibility requires a united front for the radical confrontation of criminal organizations that appear as parties, he continues to hide behind pretexts, unfounded allegations, and terminology in order to justify that he is once again the exception,” Oikonomou said.

“Everyone’s responsibility is measured in their actions, which is why history has always held those who are absent in contempt,” he added.

The provision in question that was tabled last week in Parliament sought to block the participation in national elections of the new party fronted by the jailed Kasidiaris, who was once a leading figure of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the provision as “very important” for the protection of “democracy from criminal organizations and persons who appear in the guise of political parties.”

Politics GD Trial

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece bans parties with convicted leaders from running in elections
NEWS

Greece bans parties with convicted leaders from running in elections

Golden Dawn cadres to remain in prison
NEWS

Golden Dawn cadres to remain in prison

Court orders police to bring in Golden Dawn trial witness 
NEWS

Court orders police to bring in Golden Dawn trial witness 

Tension at Golden Dawn appeal hearing
NEWS

Tension at Golden Dawn appeal hearing

‘Anti-fascists’ taking to the streets to protest GD cadres’ release appeal
NEWS

‘Anti-fascists’ taking to the streets to protest GD cadres’ release appeal

Lagos creates ruckus at GD appeal trial
NEWS

Lagos creates ruckus at GD appeal trial