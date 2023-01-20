NEWS

Court orders police to bring in Golden Dawn trial witness 

A court in Athens on Friday ordered police to force a crucial witness to appear and testify in the ongoing appeal trial against the landmark October 2020 verdict that found the leadership of the neo-Nazi party guilty of running a criminal organization, among other serious crimes.

The witness in question is the former partner of leftist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, who was murdered in 2013 by Yiannis Lagos, a senior Golden Dawn member and MEP. 

The presiding judge said the witness had been located n a rural town and subpoenaed but she ignored the order. Earlier, Marina Daliani, lawyer of the Fyssas family, had asked the court to exhaust all other ways to bring the witness forward.

The defence and the prosecutor agreed that the woman will now have to appear in court on Feb. 3.

