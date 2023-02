Police said 10 passengers were slightly injured when a bus collided with a car in central Athens on Wednesday. Icy conditions were blamed for the accident which occurred on Vasilissis Sofias Avenue at 8.15 a.m.

It is not clear how many people were in the bus or the car. Snowfall continued in some areas of Athens Wednesday morning in what has been the severest cold snap of the season, causing transportation problems and traffic accidents.