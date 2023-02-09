NEWS

Actor gets 8 years for rape attempts; sentence suspended pending appeal

[InΤime News]

A mixed jury court on Thursday unanimously handed TV and theater actor Petros Filippidis an eight-year jail sentence for the attempted rape of two actresses in 2010 and 2014. He was sentenced to six years for one attempt and two years for the other. 

Th sentence was suspended pending appeal.

The court also imposed restrictive conditions that include a ban on leaving the country and having to appear at his local police station within the first five days of every month. The prosecution proposal accepted by the judges considered the restrictive conditions were sufficient to ensure Filippidis’ presence for his appeal.

“He does not run the risk of becoming a fugitive and would not commit a criminal act. The acts he is accused of had as a common denominator the theater and television, which he is no longer a part of,” said prosecutor Stella Stogia.

Filippidis was acquitted of raping a colleague twice in 2008.

Justice

