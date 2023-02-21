Two more suspects in child pimping case remanded in custody

Two more suspects in the case of the pimping and rape of a 12-year-old girl in Athens have been remanded pre-trial detention.

The defendants in question, as well as four others, had been summoned to testify by the investigating magistrate examining the case on charges of sexual acts with a minor under the age of 12.

It is understood that the main defendant in the case, Ilias Michos, is expected to be summoned to present additional testimony. [AMNA]