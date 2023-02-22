Bystander killed in shooting at Nea Ionia hookah lounge

Police are searching for seven men after investigators said one of them fired into a hookah lounge and fatally shot an innocent customer.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight on Tuesday at a lounge in the northern Athens suburb of Nea Ionia.

The victim was an innocent bystander to a confrontation between seven men, all of whom are said to be of Albanian origin.

He was taken to KAT hospital where he passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning.