NEWS

Bystander killed in shooting at Nea Ionia hookah lounge

Bystander killed in shooting at Nea Ionia hookah lounge
[InTime News]

Police are searching for seven men after investigators said one of them fired into a hookah lounge and fatally shot an innocent customer.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight on Tuesday at a lounge in the northern Athens suburb of Nea Ionia.

The victim was an innocent bystander to a confrontation between seven men, all of whom are said to be of Albanian origin.

He was taken to KAT hospital where he passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Woman jailed for 10 years after defrauding friend of €130,000 in complex scam
NEWS

Woman jailed for 10 years after defrauding friend of €130,000 in complex scam

Two more suspects in child pimping case remanded in custody
NEWS

Two more suspects in child pimping case remanded in custody

Prosecutor probing teen bullying incidents in Volos
NEWS

Prosecutor probing teen bullying incidents in Volos

Man arrested for alleged migrant trafficking
NEWS

Man arrested for alleged migrant trafficking

Five arrested in police raids of Roma settlements in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Five arrested in police raids of Roma settlements in Thessaloniki

Students threaten professor to revise their grades
NEWS

Students threaten professor to revise their grades