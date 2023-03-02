NEWS

Organ transplant law put to consultation

Organ transplant law put to consultation

The Health Ministry’s draft legislation to modernize the law on organ donation and transplantation was put to public consultation on Wednesday without, however, including some provisions initially proposed by a special committee and approved in a recent cabinet meeting.

Among these omissions is the appointment of local transplant coordinators in intensive care units, considered vital for the promotion of organ donation. 

Also omitted was the proposal that the recruitment of staff for the Hellenic Transplantation Organization (EOM) would be conducted by EOM itself. The proposal to introduce a fee of 1 euro per dialysis session, for EOM to ensure its adequate funding, also appears to have been removed. Instead, additional resources for EOM beyond the annual subsidy from the regular Health Ministry budget will be approved by a joint ministerial decision.

Despite these omissions, the draft received generally positive reviews. According to the Health Ministry, the key points of the draft include, among others, the upgrading of the Living Donor Committee, the introduction of the obligation for transplant units to monitor the donor at least once a year and for the rest of their life, clear provisions on when organs are removed, the introduction of the concept of cardiac death, the rule of priority for operations of removal and transplantation in relation to other surgical operations, the establishment of criteria to evaluate transplant centers, and a system monitoring these criteria. 

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Covid-19 and flu virus positivity rate increases
NEWS

Covid-19 and flu virus positivity rate increases

Blood needs of train victims covered in ‘overwhelming’ response
NEWS

Blood needs of train victims covered in ‘overwhelming’ response

More than 600 revelers treated for booze binge in Carnival party town
NEWS

More than 600 revelers treated for booze binge in Carnival party town

Europe under threat from toxic PFASs
NEWS

Europe under threat from toxic PFASs

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 rise, 95 virus-related deaths recorded
NEWS

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 rise, 95 virus-related deaths recorded

Nursing home checks failing miserably
NEWS

Nursing home checks failing miserably