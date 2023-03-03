Ex-referee remanded

A former soccer referee was remanded in custody on Thursday over his link to the case of the sexual abuse and pimping of a 12-year-old girl from the Athens district of Kolonos.

Philippos Dovas, 60, who is known to the public from his appearances as a pundit on a popular TV sports show and maintained a dental technician’s office in the area of Kolonos, has denied the charge of paying to engage in sexual acts with a minor.

Another 10 people have so far been remanded in connection with the case, including the girl’s mother, while dozens more suspects are being investigated after lists believed to contain the names of men who had sex with the child were discovered by investigators.