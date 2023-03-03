NEWS

Six held in Thessaloniki bribery case

A tax inspector and five private individuals were arrested on Wednesday in connection to the illegal awarding of contracts to companies and purchases of equipment for tax offices in Thessaloniki.

The suspects have been indicted for bribery and corruption of an official, breach of duty, false certification, fraud and criminal organization. 

The case was uncovered after a month-long investigation. 

At the center of the case is the accused tax office official, who according to the case file serves in a department responsible for the purchase of consumables and machinery etc for all the tax offices in Thessaloniki. 

According to the case file, she allegedly showed a “preference” for certain individuals – businessmen for the supply of materials, and received illegal sums that ranged from 500 to 1,500 euros, depending on the case.

